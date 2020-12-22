 

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. Donates Over $750,000 to Marine Toys for Tots Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. (Ollie’s), one of America’s largest chains of discount retail stores, in partnership with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, raised more than $750,000 nationwide from November 22-December 12. In addition to raising money at the registers, Ollie’s also served as an official toy drop off location where customers contributed thousands of toys to help bring the joy of Christmas to less fortunate children in over 250 counties.

“We are thrilled with the outcome of this inaugural partnership with the Marine Toys for Tots Program,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s, “Our associates and customers went above and beyond by giving generously and overflowing the donation boxes in our stores to ensure that the children in their local communities still receive a gift this holiday season.”

"We are very pleased to have partnered with Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to support our 2020 Marine Toys for Tots Holiday Campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "With their generous support, we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children, who otherwise might have been forgotten."

Since 1947, the Marine Toys for Tots Program has distributed 584 million toys to over 265 million less fortunate children. Today, Toys for Tots is the nation’s flagship Christmas charitable cause with local Toys for Tots campaigns conducted from October through December each year in over 800 communities throughout the nation.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 389 “semi-lovely” stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. Donates Over $750,000 to Marine Toys for Tots Program Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. (Ollie’s), one of America’s largest chains of discount retail stores, in partnership with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, raised more than $750,000 nationwide from November 22-December 12. In addition to raising …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Humana Announces Nearly $1 Million in Financial Relief to Six Oklahoma Community Service ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Authorization in the European Union for COVID-19 Vaccine
Vertex Announces FDA Approvals of TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), ...
Equity Residential Sells Large San Diego Asset
Clean Energy to Make More Carbon-Negative Fuel Available for Transportation with bp
ZOSANO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Enviva Partners With GoChain to Pilot Blockchain Technology for Sustainable Biomass
XL Fleet, a Leader in Commercial Vehicle Electrification, and Pivotal Investment Corporation II ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for their COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
AECOM to upgrade one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the U.S.
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces $100 million Increase in Share Buyback Authorization
04.12.20
LYNX: Ollie’s Bargain: Nomen est Omen?
03.12.20
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
24.11.20
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. Announces National Partnership With Toys for Tots