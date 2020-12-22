Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. Donates Over $750,000 to Marine Toys for Tots Program

“We are thrilled with the outcome of this inaugural partnership with the Marine Toys for Tots Program,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s, “Our associates and customers went above and beyond by giving generously and overflowing the donation boxes in our stores to ensure that the children in their local communities still receive a gift this holiday season.”

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. (Ollie’s), one of America’s largest chains of discount retail stores, in partnership with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, raised more than $750,000 nationwide from November 22-December 12. In addition to raising money at the registers, Ollie’s also served as an official toy drop off location where customers contributed thousands of toys to help bring the joy of Christmas to less fortunate children in over 250 counties.

"We are very pleased to have partnered with Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to support our 2020 Marine Toys for Tots Holiday Campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "With their generous support, we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children, who otherwise might have been forgotten."

Since 1947, the Marine Toys for Tots Program has distributed 584 million toys to over 265 million less fortunate children. Today, Toys for Tots is the nation’s flagship Christmas charitable cause with local Toys for Tots campaigns conducted from October through December each year in over 800 communities throughout the nation.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 389 “semi-lovely” stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.

