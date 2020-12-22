 

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a PNC Bank for $1.6 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 22:05  |  22   |   |   

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a PNC Bank property for $1.6 million. The property is located in a highly trafficked retail corridor in Ohio and is corporate-operated under a triple net lease with approximately seven years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.7% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

