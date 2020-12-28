 

CSP Inc. Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.12.2020, 14:30  |  38   |   |   

Continues to Generate Enthusiasm for Award-Winning Cyber Security Solutions; Enters Fiscal Year 2021 with Record New Business Pipeline and Solid Cash Position

LOWELL, Mass., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI), an award-winning provider of security and packet capture products, managed IT and professional services and technology solutions, reported financial and operating results for the 2020 fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 and provided a business update.

Fourth Quarter Key Achievements

  • Gross margin improved by 8 percentage points compared to the year-ago fiscal fourth quarter, as higher margin offerings gain market acceptance
  • Managed Services Practice remains strong as new and existing customers continue to generate meaningful momentum
  • Ended fiscal year 2020 with a robust cash balance to fund growth objectives

“Our fiscal fourth quarter financial performance, as well as the full fiscal year, was impacted by the challenging business environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the challenges remain, we have made numerous adjustments to our operations and have made progress that positions CSPi for greater accomplishments in 2021 and beyond,” commented Victor Dellovo, Chief Executive Officer. “The expansion of our gross margin by 8 percentage points is encouraging and demonstrates our commitment to building our profitability. Further, we prudently managed our cash throughout the year and, despite the unprecedented landscape, we have sufficient resources to navigate the near-term uncertainty to grow and prosper. For example, we are generating strong momentum in our Managed Services Practice, including our UCaaS offering. We are pursuing a number of larger transactions with this offering that could contribute nicely to fiscal year 2021 and drive higher margin improvement. Our fiscal 2021 looks promising and I believe growth drivers in the coming year, including ARIA and a full resumption of our cruise line business, will allow us to significantly exceed the revenue, gross margin and bottom line results we reported in fiscal year 2020”.

Fiscal Year 2020 Fourth Quarter Results

Revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter was $14.3 million, compared to $22.2 million in the year-ago fiscal fourth quarter. Gross profit for the fiscal fourth quarter was $4.4 million, or 31% of sales, compared to $5.1 million, or 23% of sales, in the year-ago fiscal fourth quarter, reflecting improved product gross margin percentage plus a mix of higher margin services and product business. The Company reported a net profit of $36,000 for the fourth fiscal quarter, or $0.01 per share, compared with a net loss of $(334,000), or $(0.08) per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. Loss before income tax was $(689,000) for the fiscal fourth quarter, compared to net income before income tax of $61,000 for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. The Company’s income tax benefit for the fiscal fourth quarter was $725,000. The tax benefit was due to a partial valuation allowance against US deferred tax assets that are more likely to be partially realized, offset by current year federal research & development credits and the benefit resulting from the carryback of federal net operating losses.

At September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $19.3 million.

Fiscal 2020 Full Year Results

Revenue for the full fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 was $61.8 million compared to revenue of $79.1 million in the prior full year period. Gross profit for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 was $17.2 million, or 27.8% of sales, compared with $18.0 million, or 22.8% of sales, in the twelve months ended September 30, 2019. Net loss for the full year ended September 30, 2020 was $(1.4) million, or $(0.36) per share, compared with net loss of $(371,000), or $(0.09) per share for the fiscal 2019.

Conference Call Details

CSPi Chief Executive Officer Victor Dellovo and Chief Financial Officer Gary W. Levine will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (ET) today to review CSPi’s financial results and provide a business update. To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.cspi.com. Individuals may also listen to the call via telephone, by dialing 877-876-9173 or 785-424-1667 and using the conference ID: CSPQ420 when greeted by the live operator. For interested parties unable to participate in the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available for approximately one year on CSPi’s website.

About CSPi

CSPi (NASDAQ: CSPI) operates two divisions, each with unique expertise in designing and implementing technology solutions to help their customers use technology to succeed. The High Performance Product division, including ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, originated from supporting initiatives for the Department of Defense and Western intelligence agencies related to network monitoring, data protection, and intelligence initiatives. This focused mindset now results in foolproof data protection, enterprise wide. Our ARIA Software Defined Security solutions set provides enhanced network security, as well as accelerating incident response capabilities, while our Myricom nVoy Series appliances provide automated breach identification and notification, enabled by the 10G drop less packet capture inherent in our Myricom intelligent adapters. CSPi’s Technology Solutions division helps clients achieve their business goals and accelerate time to market through innovative IT solutions and professional services by partnering with best-in-class technology providers. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the cost, we offer a robust catalog of Managed IT Services providing 24×365 proactive support. Our team of engineers have expertise across major industries supporting five key technology areas: Advanced Security; Communication and Collaboration; Data Center; Networking; and Wireless & Mobility.

Safe Harbor

The Company wishes to take advantage of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking under the Act. Such forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, made numerous adjustments to our operations and have made some progress that positions CSPi for greater accomplishments in 2021 and beyond, pursuing a number of larger transactions with this offering that could contribute nicely to fiscal year 2021 and drive the higher margin improvement and fiscal 2021 looks promising.

The Company cautions that numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made by the Company. Such risks include general economic conditions, market factors, competitive factors and pricing pressures, and others described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Please refer to the section on forward-looking statements included in the Company's filings with the SEC.

CSP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands)
             
    September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
             
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and short-term investments   $ 19,264   $ 18,099
Accounts receivable, net     13,362     15,114
Inventories     5,285     7,818
Other current assets     3,678     5,503
Total current assets     41,589     46,534
Property, equipment and improvements, net     1,047     1,273
Operating lease right-of-use assets     2,014    
Long-term receivable     3,642     5,328
Other assets     5,353     6,234
Total assets   $ 53,645   $ 59,369
             
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity            
Current liabilities   $ 12,977   $ 20,027
Pension and retirement plans     6,471     6,904
Operating lease liabilities     1,390    
Notes Payable     2,485     684
Other non-current liabilities     788     1,326
Shareholders’ equity     29,534     30,428
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 53,645   $ 59,369
             


      CSP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES                  
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data )
                         
    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
    September 30,    September 30,    September 30,    September 30, 
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Sales:                        
Product   $ 10,885     $ 18,627     $ 47,989     $ 66,017  
Services     3,387       3,534       13,804       13,044  
Total sales     14,272       22,161       61,793       79,061  
                         
Cost of sales:                        
Product     8,670       15,846       39,907       55,836  
Services     1,173       1,223       4,719       5,199  
Total cost of sales     9,843       17,069       44,626       61,035  
                         
Gross profit     4,429       5,092       17,167       18,026  
                         
Operating expenses:                        
Engineering and development     717       691       2,798       2,800  
Selling, general and administrative     4,198       4,616       15,793       16,052  
Total operating expenses     4,915       5,307       18,591       18,852  
                         
Operating loss     (486 )     (215 )     (1,424 )     (826 )
                         
Other income (expense), net     (203 )     276       362       384  
                         
Income (loss) before income taxes     (689 )     61       (1,062 )     (442 )
                         
Income tax (benefit) expense     (725 )     395       384       (71 )
                         
Net income (loss)   $ 36     $ (334 )   $ (1,446 )   $ (371 )
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders   $ 34     $ (334 )   $ (1,446 )   $ (371 )
                         
Net income (loss) per share – basic   $ 0.01     $ (0.08 )   $ (0.36 )   $ (0.09 )
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic     4,064       4,063       4,028       3,924  
                         
Net income (loss) per share – diluted   $ 0.01     $ (0.08 )   $ (0.36 )   $ (0.09 )
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted     4,148       4,063       4,028       3,924  
                         

Gary W. Levine
CFO and Secretary
gary.levine@cspi.com
Direct: 978.954-5040


CSP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CSP Inc. Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results Continues to Generate Enthusiasm for Award-Winning Cyber Security Solutions; Enters Fiscal Year 2021 with Record New Business Pipeline and Solid Cash PositionLOWELL, Mass., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI), an award-winning …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Nano Dimension Prices $250 Million Registered Direct Offering
Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Announce Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Relugolix in ...
Orphazyme provides regulatory update on arimoclomol for NPC
IDEX Biometrics and Partner Goldpac Achieve China Union Pay Certification for Dual Interface ...
Clariant AG: SABIC submits agenda items for Clariant’s 26th Annual General Meeting
Nokia selected by Thailand’s dtac as its first 5G partner
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with CVITC
2021 Financial Calendar of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS
iBio Appoints Dr. Martin B. Brenner as Chief Scientific Officer
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
ARIA Cybersecurity Extends Free Cybersecurity Solution to Stop On-going Attacks Affecting Users of SolarWinds Orion Platform
21.12.20
CSP Inc. to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday December 28th