AeroCentury Corp. Listing Standards Compliance Update

BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the receipt on September 11, 2020 of a deficiency letter from NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”) notifying AeroCentury Corp. (the “Company”) of its non-compliance with the NYSE American’s stockholders’ equity listing standards as set forth in Section 1003(a)(i) – (iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide, the Company submitted a plan to the NYSE American to bring the Company into compliance with such listing standards within 18 months of receipt of the deficiency letter, as disclosed in its report on Form 8-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 16, 2020. On November 25, 2020, the Company received a letter from the NYSE American notifying the Company of its acceptance of the Company’s plan and continuing the Company’s listing pursuant to an extension with a target completion date of March 11, 2022.



AeroCentury is an aircraft operating lessor and finance company specializing in leasing regional aircraft and engines utilizing triple net leases. The Company’s aircraft and engines are leased to regional airlines and commercial users worldwide.