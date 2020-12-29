Net Asset Value(s)



Octopus AIM VCT plc



29 December 2020



Net Asset Value



The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 21 December 2020 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 112.5 pence per share.



The net asset value is stated excluding an interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 15 January 2021, to those shareholders on the register on 18 December 2020.



For further information, please contact:



Kate Tidbury



Octopus Investments Limited



Tel: 0800 316 2295

