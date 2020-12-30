 

DGAP-Adhoc CareFlex: New consortium distribution with reinsurance role for Deutsche Familienversicherung

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.12.2020, 20:22  |  95   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Alliance
CareFlex: New consortium distribution with reinsurance role for Deutsche Familienversicherung

30-Dec-2020 / 20:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CareFlex: New consortium distribution with reinsurance role for Deutsche Familienversicherung

- DFV assumes role of reinsurer and is no longer primary insurer and IT service provider in the CareFlex consortium

- Outlook 2021: No profitability yet, but additional organic growth planned in 2021

Frankfurt am Main, 30 December 2020 - DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("DFV" or "Deutsche Familienversicherung"), a fast-growing and leading InsurTech company in Europe, came up with the idea for the first employer-financed supplementary long-term care insurance CareFlex. This has been implemented by the collective bargaining parties in the collective agreement for the chemical industry at the end of 2019 as CareFlex Chemie. A consortium of Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG, DFV and R+V Krankenversicherung AG was formed for this purpose. DFV had a 35% share in this consortium.

Based on intensive communication with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) to prove sufficient security in the calculation of the actuarial interest rate for CareFlex Chemie, the Management Board of DFV reviewed the overall project again. Against the background of an expected additional investment capital of € 50 million per year at DFV, the Management Board decided that the risk of generating the calculated actuarial interest rate clearly outweighs the advantages of remaining a primary insurer in the CareFlex consortium. At DFV's request, the tariff parties and the members of the consortium have therefore agreed today that DFV will withdraw from the CareFlex Chemie project as primary insurer. DFV will conclude a reinsurance contract with Barmenia. DFV will thus no longer be responsible for the IT implementation of CareFlex Chemie. The necessary agreements have been signed today. The CareFlex tariff was calculated and launched at the end of 2019 in a phase of economic prosperity. Triggered by the global Corona pandemic, Germany experienced two waves of infection and two lock-downs of the economy. An end to the current lock-down is not in sight. Experts predict a third wave of infection and a "herd immunity" cannot be expected before 2022. Against this background, the Management Board considers the disproportionate increase of the investment capital by €50 million annually to be too risky and no longer justifiable for the size of Deutsche Familienversicherung.

Seite 1 von 3
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc CareFlex: New consortium distribution with reinsurance role for Deutsche Familienversicherung DGAP-Ad-hoc: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Alliance CareFlex: New consortium distribution with reinsurance role for Deutsche Familienversicherung 30-Dec-2020 / 20:22 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Gründers der Amp Energy & deren ...
EQS-News: Relief and NeuroRx Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Tuff Group AG: Tuff Group AG beabsichtigt außerplanmäßige Abschreibung auf das Anlagevermögen
DGAP-News: African Energy Chamber: What the U.S. Political Transition Might Mean for Africa Generally and Its ...
BÖAG Börsen AG: Börsen Düsseldorf, Hamburg und Hannover schließen erfolgreiches Jahr ab
DGAP-News: Energiekontor sells Höttingen solar park to 7C Solarparken
Titel
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Gründers der Amp Energy & deren ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Closing der Veräußerung der Gallus-Gruppe Anfang 2021 erwartet
DGAP-News: Greiffenberger AG: Virtuelle ordentliche Hauptversammlung 2020; Veränderung im Aufsichtsrat
EQS-News: Relief and NeuroRx Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical ...
DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Der Vollzug des Kaufvertrags über die Gesellschaftsanteile der IFA Hotel Faro Maspalomas, S.A.U. ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:22 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: CareFlex: Neue Konsortialverteilung mit Rückversicherungsrolle für die Deutsche Familienversicherung (deutsch)
20:22 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: CareFlex: Neue Konsortialverteilung mit Rückversicherungsrolle für die Deutsche Familienversicherung
06.12.20
Stop & Go: PORTFOLIO-UPDATE | Kursziele, Stops, Limits und die BÖRSENKOMPASS-Watchlist
01.12.20
DFV holt neuen CFO an Bord
01.12.20
DGAP-News: Deutsche Familienversicherung bestellt Karsten Paetzmann als neuen Finanzvorstand (deutsch)
01.12.20
DGAP-News: Deutsche Familienversicherung appoints Karsten Paetzmann as Chief Financial Officer
01.12.20
DGAP-News: Deutsche Familienversicherung bestellt Karsten Paetzmann als neuen Finanzvorstand

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:30 Uhr
110
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG