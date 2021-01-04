 

UK Competition and Market Authority challenges TiZir’s Norwegian plant selling process

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 08:48  |  41   |   |   

Paris, 4 January 2021, 8:45 a.m.

PRESS RELEASE

UK Competition and Market Authority challenges TiZir’s Norwegian plant selling process

Eramet and Tronox Holdings plc. ("Tronox") signed an agreement on 14 May 2020 for the sale of 100% of the shares of TTI (TiZir Titanium & Iron AS, “TTI”), TiZir’s Norwegian plant, to Tronox. As announced to the market, the closing of this transaction was subject to certain regulatory approvals.

To date, regulatory approvals in terms of competition and market concentration, in the United Kingdom and the United States, are still pending. Eramet has learned today that the UK Competition and Market Authority ("CMA") has decided to refer the proposed acquisition by Tronox to a Phase 2 investigation unless an offer of satisfactory remedies is made by Tronox in the coming days.

Consequently the process of lifting the CMA required conditions will continue in 2021.

Eramet will keep the market informed of the progress of the transaction.

Calendar

16/02/2021: Publication of 2020 annual results

26/04/2021: Publication of 2021 first-quarter turnover


ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and processing of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential, including lithium
extraction and refining, and recycling.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs almost 13,000 people in more than 20 countries, with turnover of approximately €4 billion in 2019.

For further information, visit www.eramet.com

ABOUT TRONOX

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals; and zircon. We mine titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals. With nearly 7,000 employees across six continents, our rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain position Tronox as the preeminent global titanium dioxide producer.

For more information about how our products add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products, visit Tronox.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Executive VP Strategy and Innovation - Investor Relations

Philippe Gundermann
T. +33 1 45 38 42 78

Investor Relations Manager

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

 

  		PRESS CONTACT

Communications Director

Pauline Briand

T. +33 1 45 38 31 76

pauline.briand@eramet.com


 

Image 7

Marie Artzner
T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73
martzner@image7.fr

Attachment


Eramet Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UK Competition and Market Authority challenges TiZir’s Norwegian plant selling process Paris, 4 January 2021, 8:45 a.m. PRESS RELEASE UK Competition and Market Authority challenges TiZir’s Norwegian plant selling process Eramet and Tronox Holdings plc. ("Tronox") signed an agreement on 14 May 2020 for the sale of 100% of the shares …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Saga Pure Asa: Share Capital Increase Registered
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
argenx to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
ObsEva appoints David Renas as Chief Financial Officer
Voltalia SA: Start of operations at the biomass power plant of Cacao, in French Guiana
Mkango Announces Warrant Transactions by Talaxis and Non-Executive Director
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Mandatory Notice of Trades - Warrant Exercise
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Bionano Customer Praxis Genomics Accredited by College of American Pathologists, Completing First ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
BASF and Eramet partner to assess the development of a nickel-cobalt refining complex to supply growing electric vehicle market
14.12.20
CDP Report 2020: Eramet rewarded for its progress in the fight against climate change
07.12.20
Eramet: Purchase of own shares