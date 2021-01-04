 

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Promotion of Michelle Johnson to Chief Talent & Diversity Officer

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) today announced that Michelle Johnson has been promoted to Chief Talent & Diversity Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Johnson was previously Senior Vice President of People & Talent, having served in this role since joining the Company in 2019.

“I am excited to see Michelle ascend into this newly created role as Palomar continues to build an agile and innovative workplace grounded in ethical behavior and inclusivity,” commented Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Since joining Palomar, Michelle has demonstrated a stellar aptitude for cultivating and expanding a dynamic workforce for our growing Company. In this new role, Michelle will continue to oversee our talent strategies and programs while expanding on the Company’s diversity and inclusion practices. Her continued leadership will only strengthen our position as a leading specialty insurance company and a desirable employer.”

Ms. Johnson stated, “I am thrilled to assume the Chief Talent and Diversity Officer leadership role. At Palomar we have made a significant investment in our talent, while also cultivating an inclusive environment. I am excited to further enhance our already extraordinary team and culture while promoting diversity and inclusion within our workplace. I look forward to contributing to the success of the Palomar team.”

Prior to joining the Company in 2019, Ms. Johnson spent over 20 years in HR leadership positions, including senior management positions at Option One Mortgage, an H&R Block subsidiary, AMN Healthcare and Panasonic Avionics Corporation. Ms. Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies with a concentration in human behavior from California State University Long Beach.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty property insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar’s principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent).

Contact

Media Inquiries
Sarah Flocken
1-240-630-0316
sarah@conwaymarketinggroup.com

Investor Relations
Shannon Devine
203-858-1945
investors@plmr.com   

Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3303e436-5c82-460a ...


