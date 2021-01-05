At Home Group Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lee Bird and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Knudson will participate in a fireside chat at the Wolfe Research Hardlines/Broadlines Access Day on January 8, 2021 at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, today announced that its management is scheduled to participate in two upcoming virtual conferences.

Mr. Bird and Mr. Knudson will also participate in a fireside chat at the ICR Conference 2021 on January 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Additionally, Mr. Bird will participate in a “No Place Like Home” panel on January 12, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The panel will focus on how investors can allocate capital thematically to the broad housing category during the current consumer phenomenon of emphasis on the home.

Webcasts of both the ICR fireside chat and the panel will be accessible live and for replay under News & Events at investor.athome.com.

About At Home Group Inc.

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home decor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 219 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005292/en/