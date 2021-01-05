 

The RMR Group Inc. First Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, February 2nd

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its first quarter 2021 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Monday, February 1, 2021. On February 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Executive Officer Adam Portnoy and Chief Financial Officer Matt Jordan will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4297. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5435. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10150780.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.rmrgroup.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

The RMR Group LLC, or RMR, is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. It conducts substantially all business for its parent company, The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR). RMR’s vertical integration is strengthened by more than 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage $32 billion in assets under management and leverage more than 30 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR benefits from a scalable platform, a deep and experienced management team and a diversity of real estate strategies across its client companies. Recently, RMR has been recognized by The Boston Globe as a “Top Place to Work”, by Fortune magazine as one of the “100 Fastest Growing Companies”, by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as an “ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year”, by Boston Business Journal as the “Fastest Growing Middle Market Company in Massachusetts” and ranked 9th on Commercial Property Executive’s Top Commercial Property Management Companies. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com. Follow RMR on LinkedIn and on Twitter @The_RMR_Group.

