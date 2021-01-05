 

Rimini Street Announces Agenda for February 1, 2021, Investor Day

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced the agenda for its Investor Day on Monday, February 1, 2021, via live webcast. The detailed agenda and registration information is provided below.

Rimini Street Investor Day 2021 Agenda:

Eastern Time

Topic

Speakers

11:00 AM

Welcome

Dean Pohl, VP, Investor Relations

11:05 AM

Vision, Strategy and Accelerating Growth to $1B Revenue by 2026

Seth A. Ravin, Co-founder, CEO & Chairman of the Board

11:20 AM

Why Clients Buy and Case Studies

Sebastian Grady, President

11:35 AM

Marketing Strategy and Plan

David Rowe, Chief Marketing Officer

11:50 AM

Sales Strategy and Plan for New Clients and Cross-sell

Gerard Brossard, Chief Operating Officer

12:10 PM

Renewals and Growing Long-Term Client Value

Kevin Maddock, EVP, Global Recurring Revenue Sales

12:20 PM

Service Delivery and Expanding Gross Margin

Brian Slepko, EVP, Global Service Delivery

12:35 PM

Legal Strategy and Overview

Dan Winslow, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer

12:45 PM

Financial Model

Michael L. Perica, Chief Financial Officer

1:00 – 1:30 PM

Q&A

 

Please register here where you will also find added details for this event. Additional information can be found on Rimini Street’s IR website at https://investors.riministreet.com.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 3,700 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

2021 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

