Rimini Street Announces Agenda for February 1, 2021, Investor Day

Rimini Street, Inc . (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced the agenda for its Investor Day on Monday, February 1, 2021, via live webcast. The detailed agenda and registration information is provided below.

Eastern Time Topic Speakers 11:00 AM Welcome Dean Pohl, VP, Investor Relations 11:05 AM Vision, Strategy and Accelerating Growth to $1B Revenue by 2026 Seth A. Ravin, Co-founder, CEO & Chairman of the Board 11:20 AM Why Clients Buy and Case Studies Sebastian Grady, President 11:35 AM Marketing Strategy and Plan David Rowe, Chief Marketing Officer 11:50 AM Sales Strategy and Plan for New Clients and Cross-sell Gerard Brossard, Chief Operating Officer 12:10 PM Renewals and Growing Long-Term Client Value Kevin Maddock, EVP, Global Recurring Revenue Sales 12:20 PM Service Delivery and Expanding Gross Margin Brian Slepko, EVP, Global Service Delivery 12:35 PM Legal Strategy and Overview Dan Winslow, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer 12:45 PM Financial Model Michael L. Perica, Chief Financial Officer 1:00 – 1:30 PM Q&A

Please register here where you will also find added details for this event. Additional information can be found on Rimini Street’s IR website at https://investors.riministreet.com.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 3,700 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

