Covetrus to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced that the Company will participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Benjamin Wolin, Covetrus’ president and chief executive officer, and Matthew Foulston, Covetrus’ executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present virtually and take analyst questions at 8:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the event and the accompanying presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor website at https://ir.covetrus.com/investors/events-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will also be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We are bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with approximately 6,000 employees serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit https://covetrus.com/.

