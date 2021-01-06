Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports December Sales Results
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 06.01.2021, 22:15 | 51 | 0 |
ISSAQUAH, Wash., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $19.14 billion for the retail month of
December, the five weeks ended January 3, 2021, an increase of 12.3 percent from $17.04 billion last year.
For the 18 weeks ended January 3, 2021, the Company reported net sales of $65.47 billion, an increase of 14.9 percent from $56.99 billion during the similar period last year.
Comparable sales were as follows:
|5 Weeks
|18 Weeks
|U.S.
|9.6%
|12.2%
|Canada
|8.0%
|13.7%
|Other International
|19.4%
|18.9%
|Total Company
|10.7%
|13.3%
|
E-commerce
|
62.5%
|
75.2%
Comparable sales excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows:
|5 Weeks
|18 Weeks
|U.S.
|11.0%
|14.3%
|Canada
|5.7%
|13.3%
|Other International
|15.8%
|16.9%
|Total Company
|10.9%
|14.5%
|
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0