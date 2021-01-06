Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports December Sales Results

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $19.14 billion for the retail month of December, the five weeks ended January 3, 2021, an increase of 12.3 percent from $17.04 billion last year.



For the 18 weeks ended January 3, 2021, the Company reported net sales of $65.47 billion, an increase of 14.9 percent from $56.99 billion during the similar period last year.