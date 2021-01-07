 

Core-Mark Holding Company Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 12:00  |  44   |   |   

WESTLAKE, Texas, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) (“the Company”), one of the largest marketers of fresh, food and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America, announces two appointments to the executive team, effective immediately:

Chris Hobson, a well-regarded industry leader in driving growth and distribution center excellence with over 20 years of Core-Mark experience, has been named the Company’s Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. Chris most recently served as SVP for the Company’s Eastern Divisions which delivered consecutive years of strong EBITDA growth under his leadership. Previously, he served as the Company’s Senior Vice President of Western Divisions, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing and in other key roles focused on growth and operational excellence. Earlier in his career, Chris held progressing leadership roles with nationally leading convenience retailer, 7-Eleven.

Andy Newkirk will also join Core-Mark’s executive ranks in his promotion to Senior Vice President of Operations, reporting to Mr. Hobson. Prior to this role, Andy served as the Company’s Vice President of Operations for four years, driving significant productivity improvement, fostering competitive advantage through our people, implementing technology advancements and championing the Company’s safety culture. Earlier in his career, Andy held various senior leadership roles at Sysco Corporation and Kellogg Company, providing him with an extensive background in complex supply chain operations.

“The promotion of Chris and Andy into top operational roles recognizes two incredible leaders in the Company for their contributions to our success and positions them to drive greater contributions to our growth and operational performance,” stated, Scott McPherson President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we continue to position Core-Mark for the future, these changes provide the Company a solid foundation to achieve our 2021 objectives and drive future performance.”

These executive appointments provide Core-Mark a unified Division Leadership Organization, led by Mr. Hobson, focused on delivering growth and operational excellence and supporting our ongoing division transformation and centralization activities. These moves also streamline the executive reporting structure, providing our top leadership with greater flexibility to focus on key strategic initiatives to accelerate shareholder returns.

About Core-Mark
Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of fresh, food and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Founded in 1888, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 41,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 32 distribution centers (excluding two distribution facilities the Company operates as a third-party logistics provider). Core-Mark services traditional convenience stores, grocers, drug stores, mass merchants, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. For more information, please visit www.core-mark.com.

Contact: David Lawrence, Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations, 1-800-622-1713 x 7923 or david.lawrence@core-mark.com


Core-Mark Holding Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Core-Mark Holding Company Announces Executive Leadership Promotions WESTLAKE, Texas, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) (“the Company”), one of the largest marketers of fresh, food and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Nevada Copper Announces Further Ramp-Up Progress & Closing of Credit Facility Increase
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
POET Technologies Enters Artificial Intelligence Market with Technology Leader in Photonic ...
Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON ...
Enphase Energy and Sunnova Expand Partnership to Include Battery Storage
Standard Uranium Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Announces Grant of Stock Options
Trevena, Inc. Provides Update on Commercial Launch Activities for OLINVYK and Announces Anticipated ...
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe