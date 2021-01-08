Natus Updates Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue Guidance and Announces Investor Conference Attendance

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, today updated fourth quarter 2020 revenue guidance (previously released October 29, 2020) and announced that Jonathan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the virtual 39th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and virtual 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference.

For the fourth quarter 2020, the Company now expects revenue to be between $118.0 million and $119.0 million. The previous revenue expectation announced on October 29, 2020, for the Company's fourth quarter was between $104.0 million and $114.0 million. At this time, the Company did not update earnings per share guidance, which will be provided in the earnings release scheduled for February 25, 2021.

The non-GAAP earnings per share guidance previously announced October 29, 2020 was $0.19 and $0.31. The Company's non-GAAP earnings per share guidance, excludes charges of approximately $4.1 million for amortization expense associated with intangible assets from prior acquisitions, certain other expenses, and related tax effects for the fourth quarter 2020, which the Company anticipates will reduce GAAP earnings per share by approximately $0.12.

39th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

Mr. Kennedy is scheduled to present on Thursday, January 14th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. In addition, Mr. Kennedy and Drew Davies, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact a JP Morgan representative. Investors may listen to a live webcast online via the “Investors” section of the Company's website at https://investor.natus.com/. The recorded webcast will be accessible online for at least 30 days.

23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

Mr. Kennedy is scheduled to present on Friday, January 15th at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. In addition, Mr. Kennedy and Mr. Davies will be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact a Needham representative. Investors may listen to a live webcast online via the “Investors” section of the Company's website at https://investor.natus.com/. The recorded webcast will be accessible online for at least 30 days.