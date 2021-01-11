Arkema Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
|
Date
|
Total number of
Total number of
Voting Rights
(including shares
held by the Company)
Total number of
Voting Rights
(excluding shares
held by the Company)
December 31, 2020
76,736,476
87,371,250
87,311,494
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005508/en/
