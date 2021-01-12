Heijmans to build second phase of Leiden University Science Campus

Heijmans has received the contract for the construction of the second phase of the Gorlaeus Building, which is part of Leiden University’s Science Campus. Delivery of the new-build Mathematics and Natural Sciences faculty is planned for the end of 2023. The project represents a value of around EUR 71 million for Heijmans.

Sustainable and flexible

The faculty’s new-build project includes a striking entrance, new laboratories and lecture halls. Leiden University’s ambition is to house the Mathematics and Natural Sciences faculty in a joint building with state-of-the-art laboratories and facilities. The university wants a building that offers a working environment that will attract international scientists and students and compete with the best; a place where students, lecturers and researchers meet each other and want to spend time outside college hours too. And last but not least, Leiden University is aiming for a sustainable and flexible building, adaptable to the wishes and requirements of the future. The university has selected S+B Rotterdam for the fit-out of the laboratories.