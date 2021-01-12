 

Hill International Selected as the FM Managing Consultancy for Tatweer Building Company

PHILADELPHIA and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia , Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it was awarded the contract to provide Facilities Management (FM) consultancy services to act as the Managing Agent for the Tatweer Building Company (TBC), which represents the Saudi Ministry of Education. This award consists of three main projects: two prestigious headquarters buildings in Riyadh, Riyadh Schools and associated administrative buildings, which consist of more than 2,000 facilities, and Eastern Province schools plus administrative buildings totaling another 2,000 facilities.

Hill International’s project staff will mobilize to deliver each of the above projects to the highest international facilities management standards and practices. Though similar, each project presents unique challenges, from geographical dispersion to local service provider management.

The current portfolio has more than 6,000 sites and TBC is scaling up their operations to accommodate the complete portfolio as part of the Ministry of Education’s goal of transforming the current educational system. The Saudi Ministry of Education is striving to deliver the best class of education for its students.

“As education is important to all of us, we are very pleased with this great opportunity to enable us to showcase our FM skills and raise the bar in the delivery standards within the region by applying our best international practices,” says Brian Murphy, Hill’s Director of Facilities Management.

“This is an important win for Hill International as these projects come with a great cause and will have a significant impact in the region. I am confident that Hill’s FM team will bring its most skillful resources and talents,” says Raouf Ghali, Hill’s Chief Executive Officer.

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 69 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Disclaimer

