 

Getlink Europorte: Raphaël Doutrebente as Chairman

After 10 years at the top of Getlink (Paris:GET) rail freight subsidiary, Europorte, Pascal Sainson has chosen to retire as of 1 January. Raphaël Doutrebente, current CEO of Europorte, succeeds Pascal Sainson as Chairman. Raphaël Doutrebente is a member of the Getlink Executive Committee, chaired by Yann Leriche, Group CEO.

Since July 2020, Raphaël Doutrebente has been CEO of Europorte, joining in 2015 as deputy managing director before being appointed deputy CEO in 2018. He is also CEO of Régionéo, the joint venture created by Getlink and RATP Dev. From 2012 to 2015, Raphaël was deputy managing director of MyFerryLink. Prior to that, he held various Human Resources director positions, notably at Monnier France from 2011 to 2012, Brittany Ferries from 2006 to 2010, Sabena Technis from 2004 to 2006 and MPO France from 2002 to 2004. An alumnus of the Ecole Polytechnique, Raphaël is also a law graduate and holds a master's degree from ESSEC.

Jacques Gounon, Getlink Chairman, said: “I would like to thank Pascal Sainson for all his many years’ service to Getlink, which he joined in 1996 as Eurotunnel’s Director of Operations. For nearly 25 years, Pascal has taken on many challenges, always with the same passion and the same desire to help the Group progress. Along with Raphaël Doutrebente, he made Europorte the first profitable French rail freight operator. "

Yann Leriche, Getlink CEO, said: “The work carried out in recent years by Raphaël Doutrebente and the Europorte teams, particularly in terms of operational excellence, enables the company to now follow the path of sustainable growth. I know that I can count on his involvement and commitment, as well as on that of his teams, to meet future challenges at Europorte and to pursue international development opportunities, whilst always respecting our fundamental values of safety and good industrial relations."

