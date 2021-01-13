Get the OnePlus Nord N10 5G at Metro by T-Mobile for FREE and Celebrate with Ty Dolla $ign

Keep those Dolla$ for something else. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the OnePlus Nord 10 5G and Nord N100 (LTE) are coming to Metro by T-Mobile and switchers can get either device for FREE! Metro is the ONLY prepaid brand in the U.S. to EVER carry a OnePlus device — both available this Friday, January 15. The new OnePlus lineup brings more options to tap into America’s largest 5G network and Metro doubles down with a sweet offer plus zero fees to switch for a limited time! Win-win-win.

To celebrate all these wins and $$$ saved, OnePlus, in collaboration with Metro by T-Mobile, is throwing a virtual and live interactive music experience with the one and only, Ty Dolla $ign. Say what?! Anyone can tune in on January 22 at 7pm PT and to top it all off the concert is FREE.

“Launching the new OnePlus Nord N-Series phones at The Drop presented by OnePlus and Metro by T-Mobile is going to be something special, something different that people haven't seen before,” said Ty Dolla $ign. “The way we're delivering the whole experience to the people is amazing."

Offer deets

To get a free Nord N10 5G or Nord N100 for just the sales tax, simply switch to Metro and show an ID for verification. Not new to Metro? Current customers who add a line can get the Nord N10 5G for just $69.99 or Nord N100 for free. These deals will only last a short time and are available in Metro by T-Mobile locations nationwide, click here to find the nearest available store.

Celebration deets

Free? Interactive? And a chance to win free stuff? Yep! Tune in on January 22 and dance along (in the comfort of your home) with Ty Dolla $ign. Viewers can tune in to watch or log in for a chance to win prizes, play trivia, score giveaways and raffles, chat with other viewers, share on social and more interactive elements! Prizes, giveaways and raffles include OnePlus smartphones, wireless earbuds, limited merch and even $10,000 in cash. Head to TheDrop.OnePlus.com for more details and to RSVP or follow along on social @OnePlus_USA and #OnePlusTheDrop.