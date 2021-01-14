 

ROHM's New Faster 125°C Operation Compatible EEPROMs Extend Service Life

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 23:00  |  32   |   |   

Reducing initial data writing time by 30% and shortening time-to-shipment

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM’s newly introduced 125°C operation compatible I2C bus EEPROMs, BR24H-5AC series, targets applications that require data storage under harsh environments, such as factory settings for onboard cameras and sensors, airbag operating history, and data logging for always-on operating industrial automation systems and servers.

The BR24H-5AC series of 125°C operation compatible EEPROMs is the first in the industry to achieve a writing time of 3.5ms by implementing original data writing and reading circuit technology, reducing writing time by 30% compared to the 5ms of conventional products. Additionally, in contrast to standard products capable of just 1 million rewrites, the BR24H-5AC series guarantees up to four million writing cycles by data endurance, which not only extends application service life, but is ideal for data loggings requiring frequent data rewrites.

In the automotive and industrial equipment sector, safety and traceability requirements make it necessary to store the operating history in non-volatile memory in the system. Among these, EEPROMs are typically adopted over other types of non-volatile memory such as flash memory in applications that require high reliability, including onboard cameras, airbags, industrial automation systems and servers, due to their ability to reliably write and store data under harsh conditions.

As a leading semiconductor manufacturer with over 20 years of experience in developing EEPROMs, ROHM offers high quality products that have been well-received in the automotive, industrial equipment, and consumer markets by leveraging proprietary high reliability memory cell technology. This latest series of I2C bus EEPROMs is designed to reduce process time before factory shipment in automotive and industrial equipment applications.

ROHM is committed to contributing to reduction of process time during factory shipment along with greater application reliability by developing SPI bus compatible products while continuing to expand the product lineup by capacity.

The BR24H-5AC Series Lineup is shown in the attached image.

Application Examples

  • Storing factory settings (e.g., onboard cameras) for ADAS
  • Ignition ON/OFF history
  • Cluster mileage display
  • Operating history (e.g., airbags), emergency data logging
  • Retaining settings for car navigation/audio
  • Data logging for industrial automation systems

...and other systems requiring high reliability data retention over a long period of time

 

Pricing: 0.6USD/unit (samples, excluding tax)

Availability: In mass production

Attachments 

CONTACT: Travis Moench
ROHM Semiconductor
858.625.3600
tmoench@rohmsemiconductor.com

Heather Savage
BWW Communications
720.295.0260
heather.savage@bwwcomms.com

Nihon Shoken Torihikisyo Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROHM's New Faster 125°C Operation Compatible EEPROMs Extend Service Life Reducing initial data writing time by 30% and shortening time-to-shipmentSanta Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ROHM’s newly introduced 125°C operation compatible I2C bus EEPROMs, BR24H-5AC series, targets applications …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Sotagliflozin in Heart Failure
QMX Gold Intersects 196.6m at 1.78 g/t Au Including 5.45 g/t Au Over 33.5m In-Pit at Bonnefond
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
Bitfarms Announces Resignation of Officer and Director
First Cobalt Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Offering
Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Geophysics and Surficial Sampling Increase the Extent of Scottie Resources’ High-Grade Domino ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
‘Your Innovations Powered by ROHM’: CES Videos Demo Leadership in SiC, PMICs and Laser Diodes
17.12.20
ROHM Introduces New EMARMOUR(TM) Two-Channel, High-Speed Op Amp