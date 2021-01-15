 

Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter Results on January 27, 2021

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) will release fourth quarter 2020 financial results on January 27, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”). Management will review these results and its outlook during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST that same morning. The conference call should be accessed at least 15 minutes prior to its start with the following numbers:

888-947-9963 (Domestic)

888-566-0512 (Domestic Replay)

312-470-0178 (International)

203-369-3061 (International Replay)

The access code for the call is 2583196. There is no access code for the replay. The replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. EST on January 27, 2021, until the end of the day on February 26, 2021. The call will also be available through a live webcast at www.antheminc.com under the “Investors” link. A webcast replay will be available following the call.

About Anthem, Inc.

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 107 million people, including approximately 43 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.

