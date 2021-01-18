GSI Technology to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on January 28, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications and military markets, and developer of the Gemini Associative Processing Unit (APU) for Artificial Intelligence, will announce financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2020 after the market close on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Management will also conduct a conference call to review the Company's third quarter financial results and its current outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on that same day.



To participate in the call, please dial 1-866-248-8441 in the U.S. or 1-856-344-9206 for international approximately10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 8632511. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at www.gsitechnology.com .