 

Vanessa Serrano Cuevas Acquires Shares by Donation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 02:01  |  37   |   |   

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTC: GTMAY and BMV: TMM A; “TMM” or the “Company”), announced that Ms. Vanessa Serrano Cuevas obtained shares of the Company by donation, free of charge due to kinship by consanguinity, and consequently became a holder of 12% of the total outstanding shares.

Regarding this acquisition, Mr. José F. Serrano Segovia, Chairman of the Board, commented, “It is a privilege to welcome Ms. Serrano Cuevas as a shareholder and as she assumes our shared commitment to the growth and development of Grupo TMM.”

About Grupo TMM
Headquartered in Mexico City, Grupo TMM is a Mexican Maritime-management transportation and logistics Company. Through its branch offices and network of subsidiary companies, Grupo TMM provides a dynamic combination of Maritime services port management and logistics. For more information on Grupo TMM, please visit the company’s website at www.grupotmm.com. The site offers Spanish/English language options.

TMM COMPANY CONTACT:   AT DRESNER CORPORATE SERVICES:
Luis Rodolfo Capitanachi Dagdug, CFO   David Gutierrez (investors, analysts, media)
011-52-55-5629-8866   312-780-7204
Luis.Capitanachi@tmm.com.mx   dgutierrez@dresnerco.com
     
Mauricio Monterrubio, Investor Relations     
011-52-55-5629-8866    
mauricio.monterrubio@tmm.com.mx    


Grupo TMM SAB Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vanessa Serrano Cuevas Acquires Shares by Donation MEXICO CITY, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTC: GTMAY and BMV: TMM A; “TMM” or the “Company”), announced that Ms. Vanessa Serrano Cuevas obtained shares of the Company by donation, free of charge due to kinship by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Director Succession and Leadership Promotions
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Combination of Cannabis Retail Businesses to Form Nova Cannabis ...
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
EV Battery Tech reveals Features and Specifications of the IoniX Pro TITAN Series
Bombardier’s Gautrain fleet in South Africa completes forty million kilometres in service
Enthusiast Gaming Signs Multi Platform Sponsorship Deal with Samsung
FAR Resources is Pleased to Announce Spring 2021 Drill Program on Its Zoro Lithium Property
CCL Industries Announces Appointment of Two New Directors and Retirement of Director
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
QMX Files Bonnefond South Technical Report on SEDAR Including 53% Increase in Indicated Resources ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Grupo TMM Announces Changes in Its Organizational Structure