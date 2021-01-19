CorVel and ReedGroup Announce Partnership to Offer Integrated Disability Management

“Employees who cannot work due to illness or injury are unfamiliar with the process of managing their absence, and the intricacies of workers’ compensation, FMLA, or short-term disability management,” said Diane Blaha, CorVel’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With our new integrated disability program, these employees can now have an easier, more streamlined experience, while employers benefit from improved management of these absences and a faster return to work. Due to the pandemic, now more than ever, employers must focus on safely returning their employees to the job site. Having an integrated approach provides consistency and guidance to the entire work force.”

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absence management just got easier due to a new partnership between CorVel, a national provider of risk management solutions, and ReedGroup, a leading provider of absence management. The new partnership offers faster return to work and a better employee experience, within a single integrated program combining workers’ compensation and absence.

“This program is a result of a combination of the strengths of our two organizations: a shared history of innovation, investments in systems and a foundation of medical evidence from MDGuidelines,” said Kevin Curry, Chief Revenue Officer at ReedGroup. “Leveraging these synergies gives our clients access to the best of both worlds in an integrated, compliant program.”

The new integrated program begins with a centralized intake process, available around the clock, that determines the nature of the absence – whether it is a workers’ compensation injury, short-term disability, or an absence covered under the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) or the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). This integrated approach reduces costs for the employer, ensures regulatory compliance, helps avoid the expense of a reinjury and ensures that employees return to work quickly and safely.

Advantages of an integrated model include:

Single point of intake for any absence or event

Concurrent administration of FMLA and ADA for occupational and non-occupational absences

Seamless employee experience

Integrated trend and analytics reporting

Integrated stewardship meetings

Clinical support to ensure employees return to work at the right time

“We are excited about this new offering,” said Kevin Curry, ReedGroup’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Anyone who has taken a leave of absence knows that the less paperwork, the better; this collaboration lets us provide a better experience for employees. For employers, it is an opportunity to choose a single, integrated program that is easier for their team to manage. We’re happy to have the opportunity to partner with CorVel to make leaves less complicated.”