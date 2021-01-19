 

CorVel and ReedGroup Announce Partnership to Offer Integrated Disability Management

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 13:11  |  58   |   |   

Workers’ Compensation and Other Leave Types, All Managed from a Single Point of Intake

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absence management just got easier due to a new partnership between CorVel, a national provider of risk management solutions, and ReedGroup, a leading provider of absence management. The new partnership offers faster return to work and a better employee experience, within a single integrated program combining workers’ compensation and absence.

“Employees who cannot work due to illness or injury are unfamiliar with the process of managing their absence, and the intricacies of workers’ compensation, FMLA, or short-term disability management,” said Diane Blaha, CorVel’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With our new integrated disability program, these employees can now have an easier, more streamlined experience, while employers benefit from improved management of these absences and a faster return to work. Due to the pandemic, now more than ever, employers must focus on safely returning their employees to the job site.  Having an integrated approach provides consistency and guidance to the entire work force.”

“This program is a result of a combination of the strengths of our two organizations: a shared history of innovation, investments in systems and a foundation of medical evidence from MDGuidelines,” said Kevin Curry, Chief Revenue Officer at ReedGroup. “Leveraging these synergies gives our clients access to the best of both worlds in an integrated, compliant program.”

The new integrated program begins with a centralized intake process, available around the clock, that determines the nature of the absence – whether it is a workers’ compensation injury, short-term disability, or an absence covered under the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) or the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). This integrated approach reduces costs for the employer, ensures regulatory compliance, helps avoid the expense of a reinjury and ensures that employees return to work quickly and safely.

Advantages of an integrated model include:

  • Single point of intake for any absence or event
  • Concurrent administration of FMLA and ADA for occupational and non-occupational absences
  • Seamless employee experience
  • Integrated trend and analytics reporting
  • Integrated stewardship meetings
  • Clinical support to ensure employees return to work at the right time

“We are excited about this new offering,” said Kevin Curry, ReedGroup’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Anyone who has taken a leave of absence knows that the less paperwork, the better; this collaboration lets us provide a better experience for employees. For employers, it is an opportunity to choose a single, integrated program that is easier for their team to manage. We’re happy to have the opportunity to partner with CorVel to make leaves less complicated.”

Seite 1 von 3
CorVel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CorVel and ReedGroup Announce Partnership to Offer Integrated Disability Management Workers’ Compensation and Other Leave Types, All Managed from a Single Point of Intake IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Absence management just got easier due to a new partnership between CorVel, a national provider of risk …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Mexican Gold Announces Closing Of Private Placement With Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp
GameSquare Esports Announces Jan Neumeister, Formerly at FaZe Clan and Manchester City Football ...
Taaleri SolarWind II fund invests in two ready-to-build wind farms in Poland with a combined ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
CorVel and 1health Partner to Provide At-Home COVID-19 Testing for Essential Workers and Companies