BioInvent to host Key Opinion Leader call on BI-1206 for relapsed or refractory Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

The event will feature a presentation by renowned lymphoma expert Mats Jerkeman, MD, Lund University, who will discuss the current treatment landscape, and unmet medical need for patients with relapsed or refractory Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma for whom current treatment options are very limited. Dr Jerkeman will also discuss his experience in treating these patients with BioInvent's anti-FcγRIIB antibody, BI-1206, a novel monoclonal antibody that specifically targets the antibody "brakes" to help overcome resistance to rituximab.

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (OMXS: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy today announces that it will host a Key Opinion Leader call on BI-1206 for relapsed or refractory Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 p.m. CET).

BioInvent's management team will also give an update on the ongoing Phase I/IIa trial of BI-1206 in combination with rituximab and BioInvent's partner CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CASI) will provide an update on the development plan and potential for BI-1206 in China. Dr. Jerkeman and senior members of the BioInvent and CASI management teams will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Dr. Mats Jerkeman is Professor in Clinical Oncology at Lund University, Sweden. His research focus is all possible aspects of malignant lymphomas, aiming for the improvement of the quality of life and survival of these patients.

Dr. Jerkeman is the coordinator of several ongoing clinical trials in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. He also serves as Chairman of the Nordic Lymphoma Group, Editor of ESMO Guidelines/Lymphoma and as coordinator of the Swedish Lymphoma Register for many years.



About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is a clinical stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapies, with three ongoing programs in Phase l/ll clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. An additional preclinical programs in solid tumors is expected to enter clinical trials in Q1 2021. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

