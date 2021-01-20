Quorum Announces Board and Senior Leadership Changes

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) ("Quorum" or the "Corporation") announces changes to the Board of Directors and its senior leadership team as part of its One Quorum strategy.



The Board of Directors of Quorum has appointed Neil McDonnell as its new Chair, succeeding Scot Eisenfelder, who resigned due to other business commitments. Mr. Eisenfelder will continue as a director of the company and the Corporation is delighted that he is remaining with the Board.