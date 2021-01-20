 

Quorum Announces Board and Senior Leadership Changes

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) ("Quorum" or the "Corporation") announces changes to the Board of Directors and its senior leadership team as part of its One Quorum strategy.

The Board of Directors of Quorum has appointed Neil McDonnell as its new Chair, succeeding Scot Eisenfelder, who resigned due to other business commitments. Mr. Eisenfelder will continue as a director of the company and the Corporation is delighted that he is remaining with the Board.

In 2020, Quorum introduced its One Quorum strategy, which included moving to a functional business model from the divisional business structure created through the acquisitions of Autovance, DealerMine and Oasis. One of Quorum’s key value propositions to its dealership customers is the deep integration and single enterprise reporting functionality across its product suite and the following senior leadership appointments will capitalize on this integrated strategy:

  • Mark Bennett - Vice President, Sales and Marketing. Under Mr. Bennett’s leadership, Quorum’s Sales and Marketing team will capitalize on cross selling opportunities across its existing customer base and driving acquisition of new dealers.
  • Dan Ichelson - Senior Vice President, Development. Mr. Ichelson will drive an integrated development team to develop a seamlessly integrated product suite that delivers high Return on Investment (ROI) to dealers.  
  • Rick Johnston - Vice President, Product Management: Mr. Johnston to lead our product vision for the dealership’s vehicle sales department and to manage manufacturer and partner relationships.
  • Jane Webb - Vice President, Product Management: Ms. Webb to lead our product vision for the dealership’s service department and to manage manufacturer and partner relationships.

“We have structured our leadership team to accelerate Quorum’s vision of an integrated digital retailing strategy enabling dealership customers to both buy a car online and complete a touchless, transparent service experience. Along with Marilyn Bown, our Chief Financial Officer, and Mike Herenberg, our Chief Operating Officer, these changes round out Quorum’s senior management team,” stated Maury Marks, President & CEO. “I look forward to continuing to work with the Senior Leadership Team to advance Quorum’s presence and growth in the automotive marketplace under an integrated One Quorum strategy.”

