 

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

WEST BEND, Wis., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $2.7 million, or $1.06 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to net income of $1.8 million, or $0.58 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. The Company's common shares are traded on OTCQX under the symbol “WBBW”. Detailed quarterly financial statements for the Company may be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WBBW/disclosure.

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank primarily serving communities in Washington and Waukesha Counties through its eight full service offices providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

WEBSITE: www.westburybankwi.com

Contact:       Kirk Emerich - Executive Vice President and CFO

Greg Remus - President and CEO

262-335-6037
     


  At or For the Three Months Ended:
  December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Selected Financial Condition Data: (Dollars in thousands)
Total assets $ 906,344   $ 887,285   $ 905,170   $ 817,754   $ 833,328  
Loans receivable, net 653,485   692,391   680,130   642,790   663,265  
Allowance for loan losses 8,486   7,908   7,632   7,079   6,986  
Securities available for sale 106,201   94,875   91,598   87,088   100,296  
Total liabilities 824,873   808,430   827,847   737,936   748,798  
Deposits 805,085   776,412   787,825   706,889   720,060  
Stockholders' equity 81,471   78,855   77,323   79,818   84,530  
           
Asset Quality Ratios:          
Non-performing assets to total assets 1.35 % 1.33 % 1.31 % 1.39 % 1.09 %
Non-performing loans to total loans 1.34 % 1.25 % 1.28 % 1.29 % 1.36 %
Total classified assets to total assets 1.43 % 1.54 % 1.31 % 1.39 % 1.10 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 95.99 % 90.15 % 86.55 % 84.69 % 76.84 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.28 % 1.13 % 1.11 % 1.09 % 1.04 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized (0.02 %) 0.16 % % % (0.02 %)
           
Capital Ratios:          
Average equity to average assets 9.02 % 8.75 % 9.08 % 10.18 % 9.96 %
Equity to total assets at end of period 8.99 % 8.89 % 8.54 % 9.76 % 10.14 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 13.41 % 12.98 % 12.82 % 12.71 % 12.47 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 12.17 % 11.83 % 11.70 % 11.67 % 11.49 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 9.40 % 9.03 % 9.00 % 9.65 % 9.68 %
CET1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 12.17 % 11.83 % 11.70 % 11.67 % 11.49 %
                     


  Three Months Ended:
  December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income $ 7,846     $ 7,848  
Interest expense 526     1,529  
Net interest income 7,320     6,319  
Provision for loan losses 550     60  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,770     6,259  
Service fees on deposit accounts 891     967  
Gain on sale of loans 1,249     365  
Other non-interest income 715     362  
Total non-interest income 2,855     1,694  
       
Compensation and other employee benefits 3,025     3,224  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 591     533  
Data processing 763     789  
Other non-interest expense 1,531     844  
Total non-interest expense 5,910     5,390  
Income before income tax expense 3,715     2,563  
Income tax expense 1,014     726  
Net income $ 2,701     $ 1,837  
       
Basic earnings per share $ 1.06     $ 0.58  
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.03     $ 0.56  
               


  For the Three Months Ended:
  December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income $ 7,846   $ 7,226   $ 7,334   $ 7,692   $ 7,848  
Interest expense 526   778   940   1,303   1,529  
Net interest income 7,320   6,448   6,394   6,389   6,319  
Provision for loan losses 550   574   551   90   60  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,770   5,874   5,843   6,299   6,259  
Service fees on deposit accounts 891   910   747   847   967  
Gain on sale of loans 1,249   1,087   766   419   365  
Other non-interest income 715   598   417   465   362  
Total non-interest income 2,855   2,595   1,930   1,731   1,694  
           
Compensation and other employee benefits 3,025   3,141   3,051   3,144   3,224  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 591   596   606   670   533  
Data processing 763   787   758   795   789  
Other non-interest expense 1,531   1,275   1,076   909   844  
Total non-interest expense 5,910   5,799   5,491   5,518   5,390  
Income before income tax expense 3,715   2,670   2,282   2,512   2,563  
Income tax expense 1,014   738   633   714   726  
Net income $ 2,701   $ 1,932   $ 1,649   $ 1,798   $ 1,837  
           
Basic earnings per share $ 1.06   $ 0.76   $ 0.58   $ 0.58   $ 0.58  
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.03   $ 0.75   $ 0.57   $ 0.56   $ 0.56  
           


  At or For the Three Months Ended:
  December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
Selected Financial Performance Ratios:      
Return on average assets 1.20 %   0.86 %
Return on average equity 13.27 %   8.65 %
Interest rate spread 3.49 %   3.12 %
Net interest margin 3.50 %   3.16 %
Non-interest expense to average total assets 2.62 %   2.53 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 106.05 %   106.70 %
       
Per Share and Stock Market Data:      
Net income per common share $ 1.06     $ 0.58  
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 2,545,899     3,164,690  
Book value per share - excluding unallocated ESOP shares $ 30.69     $ 26.69  
Book value per share - including unallocated ESOP shares $ 29.54     $ 25.35  
Closing market price $ 24.01     $ 28.50  
Price to book ratio - excluding unallocated ESOP shares 78.23 %   106.78 %
Price to book ratio - including unallocated ESOP shares 81.28 %   112.43 %
           

