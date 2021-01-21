 

Willdan Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

Business Wire
21.01.2021   

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN), an industry-leading electric grid solutions provider, engineering firm, and sustainability consultant, recently published its inaugural Sustainability Report. This report will be updated and published on an annual basis.

“Climate change mitigation is embedded in Willdan’s DNA and our work tackles this essential challenge every day,” said Tom Brisbin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our teams design, lead, and support projects that help customers reduce their carbon intensity to become cleaner, more sustainable organizations.”

Willdan is committed to environmental stewardship; the health, welfare, and development of its employees; and the support of its local communities. This report is Willdan’s first step toward monitoring, reporting, and improving its environmental, social and governance performance. The full Willdan Sustainability Report is available at http://willdan.com/sustainability/Willdan_SustainabilityReport2020.pdf. Any questions related to Willdan’s sustainability policies, initiatives and performance, may be sent to sustainability@willdan.com.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For more information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical, including statements regarding Willdan’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, estimates, plans, or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risk that Willdan will not be able to reduce costs and preserve liquidity to maintain its operations during the continuation of this pandemic nor be able to resume its growth trajectory once pandemic-related restrictions are lifted and the economy begins to recover. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Willdan’s results, prospects, and opportunities; Willdan’s ability to adequately complete projects in a timely manner; Willdan’s ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive energy efficiency services market; changes in state, local, and regional economies and government budgets; Willdan’s ability to win new contracts, to renew existing contracts, and to compete effectively for contract awards through bidding processes; and Willdan’s ability to successfully integrate its acquisitions and execute on its growth strategy. Willdan’s business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 27, 2019. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

