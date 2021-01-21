Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duties by management of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) resulting from allegations that management may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you currently own shares of Acadia Healthcare, please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2024.html for more information. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.