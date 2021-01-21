Tetra Tech Wins $25 Million USAID Renewable Energy and Climate Change Contract

Tetra Tech’s research scientists and analysts will use advanced data analytics to conduct market research on available technologies, collect baseline data on barriers to alternative energy use, and facilitate the adoption of renewable fuel technologies in Zambia. Through policy and regulatory framework reform, the project will strengthen the ability of the private sector to increase availability of and access to renewable energy sources for urban Zambian households.

Tetra Tech, Inc . (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded the Company a five-year, $25 million single-award contract to increase renewable energy consumption and reduce deforestation in Zambia. The Alternatives to Charcoal Activity represents the flagship investment from the USAID/Zambia Mission to counter climate change and contribute towards poverty reduction through the sustainable management of forest resources.

“Tetra Tech has supported USAID to promote renewable energy and manage natural resources in Africa for 40 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to continue using our Leading with Science approach to promote alternative technology solutions to address the impacts of climate change in developing countries.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, and renewable energy. We are Leading with Science to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005927/en/