 

FBIO Deadline Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Fortress Biotech, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 26, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.01.2021, 17:00  |  31   |   |   

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fortress Biotech, Inc. ("Fortress Biotech" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: FBIO) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Fortress Biotech securities between December 11, 2019 and October 9, 2020 both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/fbio.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) IV Tramadol was not safe for the intended patient population; (2) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the NDA for IV Tramadol; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/fbio or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Fortress Biotech you have until January 26, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Fortress Biotech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Fortress Biotech Inc. - Vielseitig & Innovativ - Verschiedene therapeutische Bereiche
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FBIO Deadline Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Fortress Biotech, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 26, 2021 Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fortress Biotech, Inc. ("Fortress Biotech" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: FBIO) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Bentley Systems Announces Pricing and Upsize of Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC and Gores Holdings IV, Inc. Announce Closing of Business Combination
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Adtalem Issues Statement
Coty Announces Stéphane Delbos as New Chief Procurement Officer
Kraft Heinz Announces Completion of Exchange Offer
PolarityTE, Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Gross Proceeds of $7.67 Million
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Preliminary Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Fortress Biotech to Participate in Three January 2021 Virtual Investor Conferences
29.12.20
ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Fortress Biotech, Inc. Investors of Important January 26 Deadline in Securities Class Action - FBIO

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
3
Fortress Biotech Inc. - Vielseitig & Innovativ - Verschiedene therapeutische Bereiche