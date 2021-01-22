 

Gold’n Futures Announces Non-Brokered Financing

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp. (the “Company”) announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") for gross proceeds up to $2,000,000. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company intends to issue up to 13,333,333 units ("Units"), at a price of $0.15 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering.

Completion of the Offering is subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) and other requisite approvals. All of the securities issuable in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after date of issuance.

A finder's fee in shares, cash, warrants or a combination of all may be payable in connection with this placement which will not exceed the maximum allowable under the policies of the CSE. The offering and finder's fee are subject to completion and execution of appropriate documentation and acceptance for filing by the CSE.

In addition, the Company is pleased to welcome Matthew Fish to its board of directors.  

Mr. Fish is a practicing securities lawyer focused on technology and resource issuers. He has extensive experience with respect to public companies, capital markets and other facets fundamental to the natural resources sector. After beginning his legal career as lawyer working at prominent Toronto law firms, he spent 2 years in-house with a Canadian resource issuer. In 2018 Mr. Fish started his law firm, focused on advising public companies on corporate and securities law matters including regulatory compliance, stock exchange listings and risk management. Mr. Fish acts as officer and director to other publicly held companies and was called to the Ontario Bar in 2012.

About Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp.

Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M) (OTC: GFTRF) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring prospective precious metals properties with the objective of making new discoveries in established gold camps in Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

For further information

Theo van der Linde, Director & interim CEO
Phone: 604-687-2038
www.goldnfuturesmineralcorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance the private placement, change of board referred to above will close on the terms as stated, or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN IN THE UNITED STATES. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM.


Gold’n Futures Announces Non-Brokered Financing TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp. (the “Company”) announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") for gross proceeds up to $2,000,000. Pursuant to the Offering, …

