

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.01.2021 / 15:29

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Unifirm Limited

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Alexey A. Last name(s): Mordashov Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

TUI AG

b) LEI

529900SL2WSPV293B552

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: DE000TUAG109

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of subscription rights with ISIN DE000TUAG109 for TUI AG Ordinary Shares (ISIN: DE000TUAG000). The transaction is not linked to the exercise of a share option programme.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 3.148512 EUR 33259360.04 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 3.1485 EUR 33259360.0400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-20; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

25.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

