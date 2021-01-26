 

VoIP-Pal Provides a Status Update on the Petition for a Writ of Mandamus with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 11:00  |  44   |   |   

The Company seeks to overturn the Northern District of California District Court’s order in its cases vs. Apple, Verizon, and AT&T

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) announces that on January 14, 2021, the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) ordered additional and expedited briefings on the mandamus petition filed by VoIP-Pal on January 12, 2021. The responsive brief by the respondents, Apple, Verizon, and AT&T was filed on January 21, 2021, as ordered by the Court and the reply by VoIP-Pal was filed on January 25, 2021.

Additionally, on January 14, 2021, the District Court for the Northern District of California ordered a stay on all of VoIP-Pal’s cases currently before that Court pending the outcome of the petition for mandamus. As was previously announced, on January 12, 2021, VoIP-Pal filed a petition for a Writ of Mandamus with the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit challenging the decisions of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in Case Nos. 20-CV-02460-LHK, 20-CV-02995-LHK and 20-CV-03092-LHK.

Emil Malak, CEO of VoIP-Pal, said, “We are very pleased that our petition for mandamus is moving forward and we trust that justice will be served.”

The petition for Writ of Mandamus and the responses by the parties will be posted on the Company website www.voip-pal.com.

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.
VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.

Corporate Website: www.voip-pal.com
IR inquiries: IR@voip-pal.com
IR Contact: Rich Inza (954) 495-4600

Disclaimer

