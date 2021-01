Perdoceo Education Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call for February 24

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO), a provider of postsecondary education programs, today announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results and its 2021 outlook later that afternoon at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call at www.perdoceoed.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 1-844-378-6484 (domestic) or 1-412-542-4179 (international). Please log-in or dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archived version of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days following the call at www.perdoceoed.com in the Investor Relations section of the website.