 

Perdoceo Education Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call for February 24

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO), a provider of postsecondary education programs, today announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results and its 2021 outlook later that afternoon at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call at www.perdoceoed.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 1-844-378-6484 (domestic) or 1-412-542-4179 (international). Please log-in or dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archived version of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days following the call at www.perdoceoed.com in the Investor Relations section of the website.

About Perdoceo Education Corporation

Perdoceo’s academic institutions offer a quality postsecondary education primarily online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. Our regionally accredited institutions – Colorado Technical University (“CTU”) and the American InterContinental University System (“AIU”) – provide degree programs through the master’s or doctoral level as well as associate and bachelor’s levels. Our universities offer students industry-relevant and career-focused degree programs that are designed to meet the educational needs of today’s busy adults. CTU and AIU continue to show innovation in higher education, advancing personalized learning technologies like their intellipath learning platform and using data analytics and technology to support students and enhance learning. Perdoceo is committed to providing quality education that closes the gap between learners who seek to advance their careers and employers needing a qualified workforce.

