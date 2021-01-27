 

 Airgain Announces Nationwide General Availability of the First AirgainConnect Platform Product

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 22:37  |  37   |   |   

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced the nationwide general availability of AirgainConnect AC-HPUE, built for FirstNet MegaRange, which is now available for sale and deployment to public safety agencies and organizations on FirstNet, Built with AT&T – America’s public safety network. Airgain completed several field trials with public safety agencies, and devices have been shipped to Airgain’s strategic distribution partners.

AirgainConnect AC-HPUE is Airgain’s new integrated HPUE antenna-modem that is the first and only antenna-modem available for use on FirstNet. Following 3GPP and FCC standards, the increased signal can only be transmitted using Band 14 spectrum – nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the U.S. government specifically for FirstNet. The platform combines an integrated antenna system and LTE modem inside of a single rooftop enclosure, designed for easy installation while meeting the demanding connectivity needs of public safety, fleet, and enterprise vehicles. By integrating the modem within an antenna assembly, AirgainConnect’s patented technology is capable of transmitting the maximum allowable radiated power directly to the LTE antenna elements. When compared to a conventional modem, AirgainConnect maximizes coverage, building penetration, and throughput for critical communications applications.

Several public safety agency field trials were completed successfully in Q4 2020, under the close supervision of AT&T. The results of the field trials demonstrated significant coverage improvement for AirgainConnect AC-HPUE compared to non-HPUE enabled devices.

Andrew Seybold, known for his weekly Public Safety Advocate column, stated: “The field tests so far have been a huge success. HPUE is probably one of the most important additions to public safety broadband and AirgainConnect truly expands the coverage, and data capacity of HPUE nationwide.”

GetWireless, one of Airgain’s strategic distribution partners, is one of the largest distributors of cellular connectivity devices that support HPUE communications for first responders, offering an extensive product portfolio of public safety solutions. “The GetWireless team and our community of resale partners are excited to start actively selling the AirgainConnect AC-HPUE antenna-modem after months of diligent preparation,” said Brian Taney, Chief Executive Officer at GetWireless. “Based upon a number of successful field trials and a strong level of interest from the marketplace, GetWireless placed a stocking order with Airgain to support immediate demand.”

Seite 1 von 3


Airgain Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

 Airgain Announces Nationwide General Availability of the First AirgainConnect Platform Product Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
AT&T Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Rosalind Brewer as Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Pessina ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
FSD Provides Corporate Update
Moderna Confirms Discussions with U.S. Government for Additional 100 Million Doses of the Moderna ...
TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Tradeweb Appoints James Sun as Head of Asia
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Airgain Announces the Release of 5G and Wi-Fi 6E MULTIMAX Next Antennas for the Fleet Vehicle Market
07.01.21
Airgain Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Sales of Approximately $12.8 Million and Preliminary Full Year 2020 Sales of $48.5 Million
07.01.21
Airgain Acquires NimbeLink, a Leader in Edge-based Cellular Connectivity Solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things
05.01.21
Airgain to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 13, 2021