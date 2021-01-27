 Airgain Announces Nationwide General Availability of the First AirgainConnect Platform Product

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced the nationwide general availability of AirgainConnect AC-HPUE, built for FirstNet MegaRange, which is now available for sale and deployment to public safety agencies and organizations on FirstNet, Built with AT&T – America’s public safety network. Airgain completed several field trials with public safety agencies, and devices have been shipped to Airgain’s strategic distribution partners.

AirgainConnect AC-HPUE is Airgain’s new integrated HPUE antenna-modem that is the first and only antenna-modem available for use on FirstNet. Following 3GPP and FCC standards, the increased signal can only be transmitted using Band 14 spectrum – nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the U.S. government specifically for FirstNet. The platform combines an integrated antenna system and LTE modem inside of a single rooftop enclosure, designed for easy installation while meeting the demanding connectivity needs of public safety, fleet, and enterprise vehicles. By integrating the modem within an antenna assembly, AirgainConnect’s patented technology is capable of transmitting the maximum allowable radiated power directly to the LTE antenna elements. When compared to a conventional modem, AirgainConnect maximizes coverage, building penetration, and throughput for critical communications applications.

Several public safety agency field trials were completed successfully in Q4 2020, under the close supervision of AT&T. The results of the field trials demonstrated significant coverage improvement for AirgainConnect AC-HPUE compared to non-HPUE enabled devices.

Andrew Seybold, known for his weekly Public Safety Advocate column, stated: “The field tests so far have been a huge success. HPUE is probably one of the most important additions to public safety broadband and AirgainConnect truly expands the coverage, and data capacity of HPUE nationwide.”

GetWireless, one of Airgain’s strategic distribution partners, is one of the largest distributors of cellular connectivity devices that support HPUE communications for first responders, offering an extensive product portfolio of public safety solutions. “The GetWireless team and our community of resale partners are excited to start actively selling the AirgainConnect AC-HPUE antenna-modem after months of diligent preparation,” said Brian Taney, Chief Executive Officer at GetWireless. “Based upon a number of successful field trials and a strong level of interest from the marketplace, GetWireless placed a stocking order with Airgain to support immediate demand.”