 

Avalara CRUSH Returns with Virtual Global Tax Compliance Event

Avalara (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced Avalara CRUSH Virtual, its fifth annual tax conference and industry gathering. The completely virtual conference will take place on May 27, 2021. Bringing together experts and practitioners at the forefront of the complex world of tax compliance, commerce, and technology, Avalara CRUSH Virtual offers opportunities to participate in interactive learning experiences, exchange ideas, and engage with peers and experts. For more information or to register at no cost for Avalara CRUSH Virtual, please visit AvalaraCRUSH.com.

Global tax compliance: New rules for a new era

The global pandemic rattled governments, businesses, supply chains, and consumers, accelerating change and introducing new habits. Businesses have been forced to refine their strategies, increasingly digitizing their operations in response to consumer purchasing behaviors. Governments are reeling from the economic impact, and likely will use tax as a strategy to recover.

Avalara CRUSH Virtual is an event designed to help businesses understand what to expect and how to navigate change.

“2020 created unimaginable challenges and disruptions for businesses around the world. During this year’s virtual event, we aim to provide attendees with the information and resources needed to help ensure tax compliance doesn’t get in the way of opportunity,” said Scott McFarlane, co-founder and CEO of Avalara. “As we look forward, we’ll all be preparing for a new era in tax compliance, and this year’s Avalara CRUSH will help attendees navigate the new rules that will define global commerce.”

New for 2021 is an immersive, solution-based activity center — CRUSH City — which allows attendees to self-select experiences to learn how to solve pain points, watch detailed product demos, download reports and guides, and more. CRUSH City will open three days before the event for registered attendees to explore on their own, with limited activations available. When Avalara CRUSH Virtual officially begins, CRUSH City will fully open to round out the day of thought leadership and experiences.

Event highlights

  • Thought leadership: Thought leaders from the fields of compliance, commerce, and business will present keynote sessions covering regulatory change, global commerce, and digital transformation.
  • Networking: Connect with industry leaders, policy practitioners, product experts, and peers — people who speak your language and feel your pain.
  • CRUSH City: A customizable experiential activity center that will include access to product demonstrations, peer-to-peer roundtables, and a tax expert bar.
  • Industry breakouts: Sessions designed to deliver insights and information that specifically affect your industry, as well as your business. Attendees have the ability to self-select breakouts based on their interests; all will be available on demand after the event.

Follow Avalara

  • Register for Avalara CRUSH Virtual at AvalaraCRUSH.com for access to special offers, updates on session topics, speaker announcements, and more. Register at no cost today.
  • Twitter: For continuous Avalara CRUSH Virtual news and event updates, follow @Avalara and join the conversations using #AvalaraCRUSH21.
  • Facebook: Like Avalara on Facebook for updates from Avalara CRUSH Virtual.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.

