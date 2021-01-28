Avalara CRUSH Returns with Virtual Global Tax Compliance Event

Avalara (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced Avalara CRUSH Virtual, its fifth annual tax conference and industry gathering. The completely virtual conference will take place on May 27, 2021. Bringing together experts and practitioners at the forefront of the complex world of tax compliance, commerce, and technology, Avalara CRUSH Virtual offers opportunities to participate in interactive learning experiences, exchange ideas, and engage with peers and experts. For more information or to register at no cost for Avalara CRUSH Virtual, please visit AvalaraCRUSH.com .

The global pandemic rattled governments, businesses, supply chains, and consumers, accelerating change and introducing new habits. Businesses have been forced to refine their strategies, increasingly digitizing their operations in response to consumer purchasing behaviors. Governments are reeling from the economic impact, and likely will use tax as a strategy to recover.

Avalara CRUSH Virtual is an event designed to help businesses understand what to expect and how to navigate change.

“2020 created unimaginable challenges and disruptions for businesses around the world. During this year’s virtual event, we aim to provide attendees with the information and resources needed to help ensure tax compliance doesn’t get in the way of opportunity,” said Scott McFarlane, co-founder and CEO of Avalara. “As we look forward, we’ll all be preparing for a new era in tax compliance, and this year’s Avalara CRUSH will help attendees navigate the new rules that will define global commerce.”

New for 2021 is an immersive, solution-based activity center — CRUSH City — which allows attendees to self-select experiences to learn how to solve pain points, watch detailed product demos, download reports and guides, and more. CRUSH City will open three days before the event for registered attendees to explore on their own, with limited activations available. When Avalara CRUSH Virtual officially begins, CRUSH City will fully open to round out the day of thought leadership and experiences.

