Absolute Software Prioritized by FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board

Embedded in more than half a billion devices, the Absolute Resilience platform delivers complete visibility and control over devices, data, applications, and users – whether on or off the network – for always-connected asset intelligence and continuous data protection. In choosing the Absolute platform for prioritization, the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) recognized the demand for Absolute’s Endpoint Resilience capabilities across various U.S. federal government agencies. This step also demonstrates Absolute’s longstanding commitment to cloud and data security, and underscores the company’s focus on serving as a trusted partner to every customer.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions, today announced that it has been prioritized by the United States Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) to pursue a Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) from the Joint Authorization Board (JAB). The JAB is the primary governance and decision-making body for FedRAMP, and is comprised of the Chief Information Officers (CIOs) from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the General Services Administration (GSA), and the Department of Defense (DOD).

FedRAMP is the U.S. government's most rigorous security compliance framework in which a Cloud Service Provider (CSP) is assessed by an accredited, independent third party to meet the requirements set forth by FedRAMP. The goal of the FedRAMP program is to ensure effective, standardized, and repeatable cloud security for the government. FedRAMP authorization would indicate that Absolute is a CSP which has the necessary security controls in place to mitigate the security risks associated with cloud service use, to the degree necessary for risk associated with the relying party.

“We are excited to be prioritized for a JAB Authorization, as this is a critical first step in broadening and strengthening the endpoint security solutions we’re able to deliver to our U.S. federal government customers,” said Dianne Lapierre, CIO of Absolute Software. “We look forward to working with the JAB and the FedRAMP PMO to complete the rigorous evaluation process.”

