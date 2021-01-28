 

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces 2020 Dividend Tax Information

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 22:15  |  38   |   |   

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) (“GPMT,” “Granite Point” or the “Company”) announced today the tax treatment of common stock dividends declared in 2020. This information is provided to assist stockholders with tax reporting requirements related to dividend distribution of taxable income by Granite Point. Stockholders should review the 2020 tax statements received from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure that the statements agree with the information provided below. Additionally, as each stockholder’s tax situation may be different, stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own professional tax advisor with respect to their individual tax consequences.

Tax Treatment of the Distributions

The Federal income tax classification of Granite Point’s 2020 distributions as it is expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is set forth in the following table.

Granite Point is required to report the portion of its 2020 dividends that are treated as excess inclusion income for federal income tax purposes. No portion of Granite Point’s 2020 dividend distributions are expected to consist of excess inclusion income, which may be treated as unrelated business taxable income (UBTI) and subject to special tax reporting for certain tax-exempt investors.

2020 FORM 1099 – Common Stock

Box 1a Total

Box 1b Total

Box 2a Total

Box 3 Total

Box 5 Total

Distribution
Type

Declaration
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

2020 Total
Distribution
Per Share

Adjustments(1)

2020
Ordinary
Dividends

2020
Qualified
Dividends(2)

2020 Capital
Gain
Distributions

2020
Nondividend
Distributions

Section
199A
Dividends(3)

Cash

12/18/2019

12/31/2019

1/17/2020

Seite 1 von 3
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces 2020 Dividend Tax Information Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) (“GPMT,” “Granite Point” or the “Company”) announced today the tax treatment of common stock dividends declared in 2020. This information is provided to assist stockholders with tax reporting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
Altria Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results; Provides 2021 Full-Year Earnings ...
Raven Aerostar and Persistent Systems Network Constellation of Stratospheric Balloons in Comms Demo
Interactive Brokers Takes Action on Actively Traded Symbols
SL Green Realty Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 EPS of $3.43 Per Share; and FFO of $1.56 Per ...
Customers Bancorp Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
MSCI Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Completion of Internalization of Management Function
30.12.20
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Conversion Rate Adjustment for its Convertible Senior Notes Due 2022 and 2023