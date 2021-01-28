Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces 2020 Dividend Tax Information

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) (“GPMT,” “Granite Point” or the “Company”) announced today the tax treatment of common stock dividends declared in 2020. This information is provided to assist stockholders with tax reporting requirements related to dividend distribution of taxable income by Granite Point. Stockholders should review the 2020 tax statements received from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure that the statements agree with the information provided below. Additionally, as each stockholder’s tax situation may be different, stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own professional tax advisor with respect to their individual tax consequences.

The Federal income tax classification of Granite Point’s 2020 distributions as it is expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is set forth in the following table.

Granite Point is required to report the portion of its 2020 dividends that are treated as excess inclusion income for federal income tax purposes. No portion of Granite Point’s 2020 dividend distributions are expected to consist of excess inclusion income, which may be treated as unrelated business taxable income (UBTI) and subject to special tax reporting for certain tax-exempt investors.