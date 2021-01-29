 

Being a Champion of Inclusion and Diversity is Central to Diageo’s Spirit of Progress

At Diageo, we believe the most inclusive and diverse culture makes for better business and a better world. That is why being a champion of inclusion and diversity is central to our ambitious Society 2030: Spirit of Progress targets, our 10-year action plan to help create a more inclusive and sustainable world.

With these ongoing efforts in mind, today, Diageo North America is delighted to announce that it has again received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation.

We believe that diversity fuels growth and innovation and ensures we can authentically sell our brands to our consumers, while reflecting the multicultural consumers who enjoy our brands. This emphasis on a multicultural mindset is critical to the future of our business, our marketing and communications strategies and our actions as employees.

We encourage strong personal and professional networks among our teams to foster a sense of value and connectivity. In North America we have nine (9) Business Resource Groups (BRGs) active in empowering and connecting our employee community and strengthening access to our diverse consumer base.

"At the core of our inclusion and diversity efforts is authenticity and the imperative to create a culture where everyone feels they belong," said Jeanine Dooley, Head of Inclusion and Diversity for Diageo North America and a co-chair of its Rainbow Network. "I am so proud of our long-standing partnership with HRC, at the heart of which is the commitment and investment we are making to ensure everyone brings their best self to work every day."

Consistently recognized as one of the best places to work for LGBTQ employees, Diageo North America has been recognized by the HRC for its 13th consecutive year.

The 2021 CEI rated more than 1,000 businesses in the report, U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. but helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Diageo has been an early and active supporter of equal rights of all people and their efforts in satisfying the CEI's criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

