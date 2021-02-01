Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Time Change

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) (“Hersha” or the “Company”), owner of high-quality hotels in urban gateway markets and regional resort destinations, today announced that it has changed the timing of its previously announced earnings conference call. The Company will now host a conference call to discuss results for the fourth quarter 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Hosting the call will be Mr. Jay H. Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Neil H. Shah, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Ashish Parikh, Chief Financial Officer.



A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hersha.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-317-6003 or 1-412-317-6061 for international participants and entering the passcode 2142150 approximately 10 minutes in advance of the call. A replay of the call will be available from 10:00 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for international participants. The passcode for the replay is 10150829. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.