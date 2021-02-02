Summit Materials Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call Date and Virtual Investor Event Date

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. mountain time) to review Summit’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session. The Company also announced that it plans to hold a virtual investor event to discuss its strategic outlook on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. mountain time (1:00 p.m. eastern time).

A webcast of the fourth quarter and full year 2020 results conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit’s website at investors.summit-materials.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.