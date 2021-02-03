 

Vow ASA Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder

globenewswire
03.02.2021, 09:37  |  96   |   |   

Vow ASA has through its subsidiary Scanship been awarded a 5.7-million-euro contract with a major European shipyard for the delivery of two advanced wastewater purification systems.

The Scanship systems will be installed on two cruise ships to enter service in 2024 and 2026. The vessels will be operated under European brand and in joint venture with one of the largest Miami based cruise ship companies. Scanship has previously equipped six cruise ships under the same European brand.

The technology to be delivered by Scanship will purify all wastewater generated from 6,500 people onboard to the highest international discharge regulations, in line with newly enforced Baltic sea standard and according to continuous Alaskan water discharge requirements.
The contract includes a 5.7 million euro option contract for two additional vessels.

The cruise industry is undergoing its most disruptive period in history, still with focus on post pandemic growth by maintaining its large newbuild programs. We are both thrilled and humbled by this new contract, as it demonstrates industry ambitions and signals continuous commitment for sustainable operations to protect our oceans”; says Vow ASA CEO Henrik Badin in a statement.


For further queries, please contact:
Vow ASA
Henrik Badin – CEO
Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com


About Vow ASA
In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our advanced technology and world leading solutions purify wastewater and convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries, which as part of their own transition are looking for low carbon fuels, carbon neutral energy, decarbonised gas, and biocarbon.

We have delivered technology to a wide range of industries for many years. Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented, and thoroughly documented, and our capabilities are well proven in concrete projects and deliveries.

In 2020, Vow established Vow Industries. This subsidiary will build, own, and operate plants that deliver industry decarbonisation as a service, thereby accelerating the green transition within waste and biomass valorisation and energy production.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

 




Disclaimer

