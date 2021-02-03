Alaska Communications Expands Broadband to Underserved Locations in Rural Alaska

In a year where access to internet connectivity became even more necessary, Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) expanded broadband service by more than 3,700 locations in underserved areas of Alaska during 2020.

Alaska Communications fixed wireless tower on the Kenai Peninsula. (Photo: Business Wire)

This expansion is funded in part through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Connect America Fund Phase II (CAF II) program.

In 2020 alone, Alaska Communications launched or expanded high-speed service available to homes and businesses in Delta Junction, Fairbanks, Homer, Hope, Kake, Kasilof, Kenai, Ninilchik, North Pole, Soldotna, Sterling and Thorne Bay.

“The pandemic underscored just how critical the availability of affordable broadband service is for accessing work, education, healthcare and staying connected with friends and family,” said Bill Bishop, Alaska Communications president and CEO. “We’re thankful for federal programs like CAF II, which support rural broadband delivery.”

Once complete, the project will be the single largest deployment of affordable broadband under any one program in Alaska.

“Under the program, internet speeds are a minimum 10 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload,” said Bishop. “However, we chose to deliver higher speeds, up to 50 Mbps download, 10 Mbps upload, whenever possible to deliver additional value to our customers.”

“We’re excited about what 2021 has in store,” said Bishop. “Network expansions and new technologies we plan to bring to market this year will positively impact thousands of lives in both rural and urban areas of Alaska.”

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com or www.alsk.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005239/en/