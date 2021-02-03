 

Alaska Communications Expands Broadband to Underserved Locations in Rural Alaska

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 14:55  |  35   |   |   

In a year where access to internet connectivity became even more necessary, Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) expanded broadband service by more than 3,700 locations in underserved areas of Alaska during 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005239/en/

Alaska Communications fixed wireless tower on the Kenai Peninsula. (Photo: Business Wire)

Alaska Communications fixed wireless tower on the Kenai Peninsula. (Photo: Business Wire)

This expansion is funded in part through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Connect America Fund Phase II (CAF II) program.

In 2020 alone, Alaska Communications launched or expanded high-speed service available to homes and businesses in Delta Junction, Fairbanks, Homer, Hope, Kake, Kasilof, Kenai, Ninilchik, North Pole, Soldotna, Sterling and Thorne Bay.

“The pandemic underscored just how critical the availability of affordable broadband service is for accessing work, education, healthcare and staying connected with friends and family,” said Bill Bishop, Alaska Communications president and CEO. “We’re thankful for federal programs like CAF II, which support rural broadband delivery.”

Once complete, the project will be the single largest deployment of affordable broadband under any one program in Alaska.

“Under the program, internet speeds are a minimum 10 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload,” said Bishop. “However, we chose to deliver higher speeds, up to 50 Mbps download, 10 Mbps upload, whenever possible to deliver additional value to our customers.”

“We’re excited about what 2021 has in store,” said Bishop. “Network expansions and new technologies we plan to bring to market this year will positively impact thousands of lives in both rural and urban areas of Alaska.”

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com or www.alsk.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alaska Communications Expands Broadband to Underserved Locations in Rural Alaska In a year where access to internet connectivity became even more necessary, Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) expanded broadband service by more than 3,700 locations in underserved areas of Alaska during 2020. This press release features …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
Titan Medical Announces Us $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update