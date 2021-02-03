NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: NECB) (the “Company”), a majority owned subsidiary of NorthEast Community Bancorp, MHC (the “MHC”), and the parent holding company of NorthEast Community Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $3.46 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to net income of $2.95 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased by $576,000, or 1.45%, to $40.22 million from $39.65 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in net interest income was due to the decrease in interest rates during the third and fourth quarters of 2019 coupled with an additional 150 basis point cut in interest rates in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a decrease in interest expense that exceeded a decrease in interest income.

Net income before taxes for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $15.61 million compared to $16.93 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of 7.79%. The decrease in net income before taxes was the result of increases in operating expenses of $1.50 million and provision for loan losses of $87,000 and a decrease in other income of $306,000, partially offset by an increase in net interest income of $576,000.

Financial Condition for December 31, 2020 Compared to December 31, 2019

Total consolidated assets increased by $12.60 million, or 1.32%, to $967.77 million at December 31, 2020 from $955.17 million at December 31, 2019. Loans receivable (net) increased by $71.40 million or 9.55% to $819.28 million at December 31, 2020 from $747.88 million at December 31, 2019, funded primarily by a decrease of $58.48 million, or 45.81%, in cash and cash equivalents to $69.19 million at December 31, 2020 from $127.67 million at December 31, 2019, and a decrease of $1.77 million, or 19.32%, in investment securities to $7.38 million at December 31, 2020 from $9.15 million at December 31, 2019.

In addition, right of use assets – operating, recognized in connection with the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-02 – Leases (ASU 2016-02), increased by $1.94 million to $3.09 million at December 31, 2020 from $1.15 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in right of use assets – operating was due to the leasing of additional office spaces to facilitate the expansion of the company. Other assets decreased by $1.26 million to $5.06 million at December 31, 2020 from $6.32 million at December 31, 2019 due to the accounting treatment of payroll at year end.