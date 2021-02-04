 

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation and AvePoint, Inc. Announce 2020 Revenue and Registration Statement on Form S-4

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 13:00  |  69   |   |   

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT, “Apex”) and AvePoint, the largest data management solutions provider for Microsoft 365, today announced preliminary, selected unaudited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020.

Full year total revenue is expected to be in the range of $148 million to $151 million, up 29% year over year at the mid-point. AvePoint had forecasted $148 million at the announcement of the business combination in November 2020. AvePoint also expects cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to be approximately $70 million as of December 31, 2020.i

“AvePoint delivered strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, exceeding our estimate at the time of the announcement of the business combination with Apex. With the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating Microsoft Teams adoption globally as organizations pivot to remote work collaboration, the need for last mile solutions to overcome complex transformation, governance and compliance challenges has dramatically increased,” said Dr. Tianyi “TJ” Jiang, CEO of AvePoint. “As the largest data management solutions provider for Microsoft 365, we believe AvePoint is uniquely positioned to capture this opportunity and we look forward to continuing to lead the market in the years ahead.”

In addition, Apex has filed its registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus with AvePoint’s audited financial results for the nine-months ended September 2020, in connection with the proposed business combination. The transaction is expected to close at the end of Q1 2021 or the beginning of Q2 2021. The timing of the transaction close remains subject to customary closing conditions, including SEC review, and the approval of the shareholders of Apex and AvePoint.

AvePoint Year Ended December 31, 2020 Preliminary Selected Financial Results

  • Full Year Total Revenue in the range of $148 million to $151 million, up 29% year-over-year at the mid-point
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments of approximately $70 million as of December 31, 2020; Company remains debt-free

AvePoint Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Selected Financial Results

  • Total Revenue of $105.4 million, up 30% period-over-period
  • Recurring Revenueii of $77.1 million, up 33% period-over-period
  • Subscription Revenue of $59.3 million, up 62% period-over-period
  • Total ARRiii of $111.6 million as of September 30, 2020, up 30% period-over-period
  • GAAP Operating Loss of $4.6 million; GAAP Operating Margin of (4%)
  • Non-GAAP Operating Income of $11.6 million; Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 11%

AvePoint Recent Business Highlights

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Der langjährige Microsoft Cloudexperte AVEPOINT möchte über den SPAC APXT an die Börse
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation and AvePoint, Inc. Announce 2020 Revenue and Registration Statement on Form S-4 Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT, “Apex”) and AvePoint, the largest data management solutions provider for Microsoft 365, today announced preliminary, selected unaudited financial results for the full year ended December 31, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Titan Medical Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Payoneer to Become Publicly Traded Company Through Combination With FTAC Olympus Acquisition ...
Nexstar Media Group Digital Network Delivers Record Use and Growth in 2020
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Kaiser Permanente Accelerates its Use of Cloud in Strategic Collaboration with Accenture and ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Apex Technology Acquisition Corp. and AvePoint to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Events

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
28
Der langjährige Microsoft Cloudexperte AVEPOINT möchte über den SPAC APXT an die Börse