 

Cerus Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) announced today that William ‘Obi’ Greenman, Cerus’ president and chief executive officer, and Kevin D. Green, Cerus’ chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate in two conferences:

  • BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Wednesday, February 17th at 1:30 P.M. ET.
  • The Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 1st at 2:40 P.M. ET.

A live webcast of the events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Cerus web site at http://www.cerus.com/ir. A replay will be available for approximately two weeks following the completion of the event.

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world’s blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company develops and supplies vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components to blood centers, hospitals, and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and remains the only pathogen reduction system with both CE mark and FDA approval for these two blood components. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is under regulatory review in Europe, and in late-stage clinical development in the US. Also in the US, the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation is approved for production of Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex, a therapeutic product for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

