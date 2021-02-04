 

Tompkins Mahopac Bank Announces Bank President & CEO, Gerald J. Klein, Jr. to Retire; David DeMilia Appointed Successor

The Board of Directors of Tompkins Mahopac Bank today announced that Gerald J. Klein, Jr. will retire as president and CEO of Tompkins Mahopac Bank after 26 years of service to the company. In anticipation of his retirement, Tompkins Mahopac Bank has worked on a succession plan to assure a smooth transition of leadership and is delighted to announce the appointment of David DeMilia, currently senior vice president, to president & CEO. Klein will support the transition process during the first half of the year, retiring mid-year.

Gerald J. Klein, Jr.(Photo: Business Wire)

Klein joined Tompkins Mahopac Bank in 1995 and was executive vice president and chief lending officer before becoming CEO in January 2007. He currently sits on the board of directors of the bank and is an executive vice president of the bank holding company, Tompkins Financial Corp., and a member of its senior leadership team. Klein serves on the board of the Independent Bankers Association of New York (IBANYS) and was named as a member of the Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of NY.

Consistent with his personal values and that of Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Klein is immediate past chairman of Putnam Hospital Center Foundation, and is a director on the boards of the Putnam Hospital Center, Putnam Economic Development Corporation and SCORE Putnam. In 2020, Jerry was appointed to the Business Council of Westchester’s board of directors. Previously, he served on the board of the Westchester County Association and was also past chairman of the American Heart Association Heart Walk in Putnam, and past corporate chairman of the Cystic Fibrosis Great Strides Walk in Putnam County.

“Jerry is an exceptional business leader who has overseen a period of strong growth and high performance,” said Tompkins Mahopac Bank Board Chairman Michael Spain. “I would like to thank him personally, and on behalf of the Board, for his contributions to Tompkins Mahopac Bank.”

Steve Romaine, President & CEO of Tompkins Financial Corp. added, “Jerry has successfully led the bank into the digital age without ever losing his deep sense of community and the clients he serves. Integrity, positivity, a deep sense of caring and commitment and a strong sense of humor were all marks of Jerry’s leadership over the past two-and-a-half decades. He has been instrumental in the growth and success of the bank. I wish him all the best in his retirement.”

