News Alert// Capgemini joins Verkor venture to reinforce the European low-carbon battery value chain

Capgemini joins Verkor venture to reinforce the European low-carbon battery value chain

Paris, February 4 2021 – Capgemini and Verkor announced today that Capgemini has joined the venture created by Verkor, the French industrial company with a mission to accelerate the production capacity of low-carbon batteries in Southern Europe through the creation of a first 16GWh Gigafactory.

Capgemini will help Verkor achieve excellence in low-carbon battery manufacturing by leveraging the full potential of digital and data.

Benoit Lemaignan, CEO of Verkor, said: “We are delighted to attract such prestigious value chain partners to help deliver our vision of a competitive and sustainable battery supply chain in Europe. Key to our success is unifying the very best in talent, resources and expertise from across the globe so that we can work in an agile, fast-follower mode to bring locally manufactured, low-carbon battery cells to the market by 2023.

Capgemini’s market leading capabilities in engineering and digital skills will enable us to refine our manufacturing process to reduce waste and improve the environmental and economic performance of our business model.”

Roshan Gya, Managing Director Southern & Central Europe at Capgemini Invent, said: “Developing a resilient and sustainable battery supply chain in Europe is critical for the energy transition and for the future of our automotive industry. Digital will play a key role in securing the competitiveness of European Gigafactories.

We are excited to apply our know-how in digital and contribute hand in hand with Verkor to the creation of a modern, connected and highly efficient Gigafactory in France.”

Capgemini joins Schneider Electric, EIT InnoEnergy and GROUPE IDEC, who announced their partnership with Verkor in July 2020 .

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. A responsible and multicultural company of 265,000 people in nearly 50 countries, Capgemini’s purpose is to unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined global revenues of €17 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com .

About Verkor

Verkor, a French industrial company, will boost battery production in France with the support of EIT InnoEnergy, Schneider Electric, GROUPE IDEC and Capgemini. The new company will step up production of low-carbon batteries in southern Europe to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles and stationary storage.

